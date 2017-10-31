It’s that time of year again. This Sunday, Nov. 5, tens of thousands of runners will compete in the TCS New York City Marathon.
The annual marathon spans all five boroughs of New York City, which means street closures will abound.
Avoid the traffic headache and plan ahead: Take a look at this list of street closures now.
The following streets will be closed on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., per the city Department of Transportation.
Staten Island route
Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road
Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue
Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard and School roads
School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway
Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue
Brooklyn route
Dahlgren Place between Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (northbound)
92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue
4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between 4th and Lafayette avenues
Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues
Brooklyn Queens Expressway (southbound) between Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street
7th Avenue between 79th and 74th streets/Bay Ridge Parkway
74th Street between 6th and 7th avenues
6th Avenue between 74th and 75th streets/Bay Ridge Parkway
Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th and 4th avenues
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd and 94th streets
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd and 94th streets
94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue
Bedford Avenue between Lafayette and Nassau avenues
Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau and Greenpoint avenues
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard
McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint and 48th avenues (southbound)
Pulaski Bridge (southbound)
Queens route
Pulaski Bridge (southbound)
48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard
Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street
10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive
44th Drive between 10th and Hunter streets
Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street
Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South
Queens Plaza South between Crescent and 23rd streets
Queens Plaza North between Crescent and 23rd streets
23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North
Queensboro Bridge (eastbound)
Manhattan route
Queensboro Bridge (eastbound vehicle entrance ramp)
East 59th Street between the 59th Street Bridge and First Avenue
First Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge
60th Street between First and Second avenues
Madison Avenue Bridge
Bronx route
Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue
East 135th Street between Willis and Alexander avenues
Alexander Avenue between 135th and East 138th streets
East 138th Street between Alexander and Morris avenues
Morris Avenue between 138th and 140th streets
East 140th Street between Morris and Rider avenues
Rider Avenue between East 140th and East 138th streets
East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge
Manhattan route continued
Madison Avenue Bridge
Fifth Avenue between 138th and 124th streets
124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West
Mount Morris Park West between 124th and 120th streets
120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and Fifth Avenue
Fifth Avenue between 120th and 90th streets
90th Street between Fifth Avenue and East Drive (Central Park southbound)
East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South
59th Street between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle/Eighth Avenue/Central Park West
Central Park West/Eighth Avenue approach to West Drive
West Drive between the Eighth Avenue approach and the 96th Street approach to West Drive
96th Street approach to West Drive
67th Street approach to West Drive
The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday for the TCS NYC Marathon Family Reunion, according to the city Department of Transportation.
Central Park West between 59th and 96th streets
60th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway
62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway
64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway
65th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue
Columbus Avenue between 85th Street and Broadway
Broadway between Columbus Avenue and Columbus Circle
