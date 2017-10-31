It’s that time of year again. This Sunday, Nov. 5, tens of thousands of runners will compete in the TCS New York City Marathon.

The annual marathon spans all five boroughs of New York City, which means street closures will abound.

Avoid the traffic headache and plan ahead: Take a look at this list of street closures now.

The following streets will be closed on Sunday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., per the city Department of Transportation.

Staten Island route

Bay Street between Richmond Terrace and School Road

Fingerboard Road between Bay Street and Tompkins Avenue

Tompkins Avenue between Fingerboard and School roads

School Road between Bay Street and Staten Island Expressway

Lily Pond Avenue between Staten Island Expressway and McClean Avenue

Brooklyn route

Dahlgren Place between Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and 92nd Street (northbound)

92nd Street between Dahlgren Place and 4th Avenue

4th Avenue between 92nd Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between 4th and Lafayette avenues

Lafayette Avenue between Flatbush and Bedford avenues

Brooklyn Queens Expressway (southbound) between Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and 79th Street

7th Avenue between 79th and 74th streets/Bay Ridge Parkway

74th Street between 6th and 7th avenues

6th Avenue between 74th and 75th streets/Bay Ridge Parkway

Bay Ridge Parkway between 7th and 4th avenues

Fort Hamilton Parkway between 92nd and 94th streets

94th Street between Fort Hamilton Parkway and 4th Avenue

Bedford Avenue between Lafayette and Nassau avenues

Nassau Avenue between Bedford Avenue/Lorimer Street and Manhattan Avenue

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau and Greenpoint avenues

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and McGuiness Boulevard

McGuiness Boulevard between Greenpoint and 48th avenues (southbound)

Pulaski Bridge (southbound)

Queens route

48th Avenue between 11th Street and Vernon Boulevard

Vernon Boulevard between 48th Avenue and 10th Street

10th Street between Vernon Boulevard and 44th Drive

44th Drive between 10th and Hunter streets

Hunter Street between 44th Drive and Crescent Street

Crescent Street between Hunter Street and Queens Plaza South

Queens Plaza South between Crescent and 23rd streets

Queens Plaza North between Crescent and 23rd streets

23rd Street between Queens Plaza South and Queens Plaza North

Queensboro Bridge (eastbound)

Manhattan route

Queensboro Bridge (eastbound vehicle entrance ramp)

East 59th Street between the 59th Street Bridge and First Avenue

First Avenue between East 59th Street and Willis Avenue Bridge

60th Street between First and Second avenues

Madison Avenue Bridge

Bronx route

Willis Avenue Bridge/Willis Avenue

East 135th Street between Willis and Alexander avenues

Alexander Avenue between 135th and East 138th streets

East 138th Street between Alexander and Morris avenues

Morris Avenue between 138th and 140th streets

East 140th Street between Morris and Rider avenues

Rider Avenue between East 140th and East 138th streets

East 138th Street between Rider Avenue and Madison Avenue Bridge

Manhattan route continued

Fifth Avenue between 138th and 124th streets

124th Street between Madison Avenue and Mount Morris Park West

Mount Morris Park West between 124th and 120th streets

120th Street between Mount Morris Park West and Fifth Avenue

Fifth Avenue between 120th and 90th streets

90th Street between Fifth Avenue and East Drive (Central Park southbound)

East Drive between 90th Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between East Drive and Central Park South

59th Street between Fifth Avenue and Columbus Circle/Eighth Avenue/Central Park West

Central Park West/Eighth Avenue approach to West Drive

West Drive between the Eighth Avenue approach and the 96th Street approach to West Drive

96th Street approach to West Drive

67th Street approach to West Drive

The following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday for the TCS NYC Marathon Family Reunion, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Central Park West between 59th and 96th streets

60th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

61st Street between Central Park West and Broadway

62nd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

63rd Street between Central Park West and Broadway

64th Street between Central Park West and Broadway

65th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

66th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

67th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

68th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

69th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

70th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

71st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

72nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

73rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

74th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

75th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

76th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

77th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

81st Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

82nd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

83rd Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

84th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

85th Street between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue

Columbus Avenue between 85th Street and Broadway

Broadway between Columbus Avenue and Columbus Circle