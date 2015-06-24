One person’s terrible subway ride can be an artist’s inspiration

The art runs from the lighthearted and serious to the personal and eccentric.

It may inspire frustration among many riders, but some artists instead channel their experiences of the city’s public transit system into the creation of original works.

The New York Transit Museum plans to showcase works inspired by the city’s buses and subway system on Wednesday night.

Called PLATFORM, the event features the works of more than a dozen artists inside the museum’s 1936 decommissioned subway station in downtown Brooklyn.

The art showcased this year runs from the lighthearted and serious to the personal and eccentric.

Artists Ryan Seslow and Michael Branson Smith curated GIF animations of images from the museum’s archives. Filmmaker Theresa Loong will present a short documentary of her father riding a vintage train. And artist Antonia Lassar will perform a “solo clowning piece” derived from first-person interviews about “what makes the perfect subway ride.”

If you go: The New York Transit Museum is located at the corner of Boerum Place and Schermhorn Street in downtown Brooklyn. Tickets for PLATFORM are $15 or $10 for members. Doors open at 6 p.m. Get more details here.