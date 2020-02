NYC St. Patrick’s Day parade traffic guide: Street closures and expected delays

The NYPD released the following list of street closures and expected traffic delays.

The Navy performs at the New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 17, 2016. Photo Credit: iStock

The St. Patrick’s Day parade will kick off at 11 a.m. on Thursday, bringing with it a sea of revelers… and a bunch of closed streets.

Here are the streets that will be affected:

Formation:

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street

43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 44th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 44th Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 86th Street and 79th Street

78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between East 78th Street and East 86th Street

Miscellaneous:

62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street