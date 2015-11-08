NYC subway advisory: Fastrack on the A,C lines in upper Manhattan

The service disruption will happen Nov. 9 through the early morning of Nov. 13.

Fastrack repairs will affect A and C lines in upper Manhattan for two weeks, starting Monday.

The A train will be suspended in both directions between the 168th Street and Inwood-207th Street stations from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Nov. 9 and the early morning of Nov. 13.

C service will end early as well.

The MTA will run free shuttle buses on Broadway between the two stations. The shuttle will stop at 175th Street, 181st Street, 190th Street and Dyckman Street.

Riders can also use the the No. 1 train and M4 buses as alternatives.

The same service disruption will happen again next week between Monday, Nov. 16 through early Friday, Nov. 20.