NYC traffic: Manhattan road closures for Labor Day parade

Did you know the Labor Day parade isn’t held on the actual holiday?

The Labor Day parade is likely to cause traffic jams around the parade route in Manhattan on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016. Above, SEIU home health care workers march during the 2015 Labor Day parade in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alex Goodlett

This may come as a surprise, but New York City’s Labor Day parade is not held on the actual holiday.

Instead, the celebration takes place in Manhattan on the following Saturday, Sept. 10.

The parade, hosted by the New York City Central Labor Council, steps off at 44th Street around 10 a.m. and marches up Fifth Avenue.

If you have plans in the city this Saturday, be sure to check this list of road closures before you head out.

The following streets will be closed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to the city Department of Transportation.

Formation

44th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue.

45th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue.

46th Street between Seventh and Vanderbilt avenues.

47th Street between Sixth and Madison avenues.

48th Street between Sixth and Madison avenues.

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd and 47th streets.

Fifth Avenue between 43rd and 44th streets.

Route

Fifth Avenue between 44th and 67th streets.

Dispersal

Fifth Avenue between 67th and 72nd streets.

67th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

68th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

69th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

70th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

71st Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

72nd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

Miscellaneous

63rd Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.

64th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues.