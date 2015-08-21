NYC weekend subway service changes

Deja vu? No, this is how weekends are for subway riders.

The MTA has been facing an almost $15 billion deficit in its capital plan. Photo Credit: Story2

Sixteen subway lines will be disrupted by repair and maintenance work this weekend. Check the MTA’s weekender website for the most up to date information.

1

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 1 trains are suspended in both directions between 14 St and South Ferry. 2 3 trains run local in both directions between 34 St-Penn Station and Chambers St. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service between Chambers St and South Ferry.

2

From 3:30 a.m. Saturday, August 22 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2 trains are suspended in both directions between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse.

Free shuttle buses operate along two routes:

Express shuttle buses run between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse, stopping at the Hunts Point Av 6 station and 3 Av-149 St.

Local shuttle buses make all stops between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse. Transfer between trains and free shuttle buses at E 180 St, Hunts Point Av, and/or 149 St-Grand Concourse.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2 trains run local in both directions between Chambers St and 34 St-Penn Station.

3

At all times until late September 2015 3 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions. Use free shuttle buses instead.

For Service To/From Rockaway Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Av station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Av.

For service to and from Van Siclen Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Av station at all times.

Free transfer is available with MetroCard.

From 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, 3 trains run local in both directions between Chambers St and 34 St-Penn Station.

4

At all times until late September 2015 4 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.

At all times until September 2015, Brooklyn-bound 4 trains skip 103 St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 23 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 22 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run local from 125 St to 14 St-Union Sq.

5

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 5 service is suspended. Take the 2 4 6and free shuttle buses instead. Free shuttle buses operate along two routes:

Limited shuttle buses make all stops between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St, and run express to 149 St-Grand Concourse, stopping at the Hunts Point Av 6 station and 3 Av-149 St (from 3:30 AM Sat to 10 PM Sun).

Dyre Av Local shuttle buses make all stops between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St only (from 11:45 PM Fri to 3:30 AM Sat, and from 10 PM Sun to 5 AM Mon).

6

At all times until September 2015, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains skip 103 St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall.

7

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24 Times Sq-42 St bound 7 trains run express from Mets-Willets Point to Queensboro Plaza.

A

At all times until Fall 2015, Brooklyn-bound A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

For service to this station, take the Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

For service From this station, take a Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or a Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, A trains are rerouted via the F line in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and Jay St-MetroTech.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 22, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, A trains run local in both directions between W4 St-Wash Sq and 59 St-Columbus Circle.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 23 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Inwood-207 St bound A trains run express from 125 St to 168 St.

C

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, C trains are rerouted via the F line in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and Jay St-MetroTech.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23, 168 St-bound C trains run express from 125 St to 168 St.

D

From 3:45 a.m. Saturday, August 22 to 10:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, Norwood-205 St bound D trains are rerouted via the N line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to 36 St.

E

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 22 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, E trains run local in both directions between Queens Plaza and Forest Hills-71 Av.

F

At all times until Fall 2015, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip Ditmas Av.

To this station, take the Jamaica-179 St bound F to Church Av and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

From this station, take a Coney Island-bound F to 18 Av and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St bound F.

At all times until Winter 2015, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip Avenue X.

To this station, take the Jamaica-bound F to Avenue U and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

From this station, take a Coney Island- Stillwell Av bound F to Neptune Av and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St bound F.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains run express from Neptune Av to Smith-9 Sts.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 22 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, F trains run local in both directions between 21 St-Queensbridge and Forest Hills-71 Av.

L

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, L service operates in two sections.

Between 8 Av and Broadway Junction.

Between Broadway Junction and Rockaway Pkwy, every 24 minutes.

N

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Astoria-Ditmars Blvd bound N trains.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Astoria-bound N trains skip 45 St and 53 St.

Q

From 11:15 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 23 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, Manhattan-bound Q trains skip 49 St.

R

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 21 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 23 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 36 St-bound R trains stop at 53 St and 45 St.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, August 22, and Sunday, August 23, uptown R trains skip 49 St.