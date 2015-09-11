NYC weekend subway service changes affect 15 lines

All the subway service changes that will make you reconsider leaving your home.

The MTA has been facing an almost $15 billion deficit in its capital plan. Photo Credit: iStock

Before making plans, get to know the MTA subway changes for the weekend. Check the MTA’s handy Weekender at mta.info for extra help.

1

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 1 trains are suspended in both directions between 14 St and South Ferry. 2, 3 trains run local in both directions between 34 St-Penn Station and Chambers St. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service between Chambers St and South Ferry.

2

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2 trains are suspended in both directions between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse.

Free shuttle buses operate along two routes:

” Express shuttle buses run between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse, stopping at the Hunts Point Av 6 station and 3 Av-149 St.

” Local shuttle buses make all stops between E 180 St and 149 St-Grand Concourse. Transfer between trains and free shuttle buses at E 180 St, Hunts Point Av, and/or 149 St-Grand Concourse.

3

At all times until late October 2015 3 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions. Use free shuttle buses instead.

” For Service To/From Rockaway Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Saratoga Av station at all times. B60 customers can transfer to/from shuttle buses at Rockaway Av.

” For Service To/From Van Siclen Av, use shuttle buses to/from the Pennsylvania Av station at all times.

” Free transfer is available with MetroCard.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, 3 trains are suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend making all station stops.

4

At all times until late October 2015 4 trains skip Rockaway Av and Van Siclen Av in both directions.

At all times until late September 2015, Brooklyn-bound 4 trains skip 103 St.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 7:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 4 trains are suspended in both directions between Crown Hts-Utica Av and New Lots Av. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend making all station stops.

5

From 6:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 5 trains are suspended in both directions between E 180 St and Bowling Green. Take the 4 and free shuttle buses instead. 5 shuttle service operates between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St. Free shuttle buses operate along two routes:

” Express shuttle buses run between E 180 St and 3 Av-149 St, stopping at the Hunts Point Av 6 station.

” Local shuttle buses make all station stops between E 180 St and 3 Av-149 St.

6

At all times until late September 2015, Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains skip 103 St.

A

At all times until Winter 2016, Far Rockaway/Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 80 St.

” For Service To this station, take the Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A .

” For Service From this station, take a Brooklyn-bound A to Grant Av and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

At all times until Winter 2016, Far Rockaway/Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 111 St.

” For Service To this station, take the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to Lefferts Blvd and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

” For Service From this station, use the Q112 bus, days and evenings. Or, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, A trains are rerouted via the F line in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and Jay St-MetroTech.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Downtown A trains run express from 125 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Queens-bound A trains skip 104 St.

C

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, C trains are rerouted via the F line in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and Jay St-MetroTech.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12 to Monday, September 13, Downtown C trains run express from 125 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle.

D

From 6:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, Norwood-205 St bound D trains are rerouted via the N line from Coney Island-Stillwell Av to 36 St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Norwood-205 St bound D trains run express from Canal St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

E

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer bound E trains run express from Canal St to 34 St-Penn Station.

F

At all times until Fall 2015, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip Ditmas Av.

” For Service To this station, take the Jamaica-179 St bound F to Church Av and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

” For Service From this station, take a Coney Island-bound F to 18 Av and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St bound F.

At all times until Winter 2015, Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip Avenue X.

” For Service To this station, take the Jamaica-bound F to Avenue U and transfer to a Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F.

” For Service From this station, take a Coney Island- Stillwell Av bound F to Neptune Av and transfer to a Jamaica-179 St bound F.

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, F trains are suspended in both directions between Coney Island-Stillwell Av and Kings Hwy.

N

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Astoria-Ditmars Blvd bound N trains run express from 59 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Astoria-bound N trains skip 49 St.

Q

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, Manhattan-bound Q trains skip 49 St.

R

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, September 13, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, September 13 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, R trains are suspended in both directions between 59 St and 36 St in Brooklyn.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, Forest Hills-71 Av bound R trains run express from 59 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

From 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, September 12 and Sunday, September 13, Uptown R trains skip 49 St.

S

From 11:30 p.m. Friday, September 11 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, the Rockaway Park Shuttle is suspended. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service between Rockaway Park and Beach 67 St A station, stopping at Beach 105 St, Beach 98 St, and Beach 90 St. Transfer between free shuttle buses and A trains at Beach 67 St.