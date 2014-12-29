NYE transit changes

Revelers are urged to avoid getting off at the Times Square subway station.

New Year’s celebrations will mean changes to transit service in the region.

Several Manhattan buses will be rerouted for the big Times Square celebration on New Year’s Eve, including the M5, M7, M20, M42, M50, and M104. Most routes, however, will have regular weekday service, with slight timing changes, according to the MTA.

Revelers taking the subway to Times Square are advised to avoid getting off at the transit hub and to instead walk there from a nearby station.

Long Island Rail Road will run 12 more eastbound trains in the afternoon from Penn Station and 20 extra evening westbound trains, while Metro-North will have fewer morning and evening peak trains. After midnight, the commuter rails will run on a special holiday schedule, with extra trains leaving Manhattan after midnight.

On New Year’s Day, subways and buses will run on a Sunday schedule. Light ridership is expected on Friday, Jan. 2, and will translate to a Saturday schedule for Metro-North trains with extra service in the morning and evening peak periods.