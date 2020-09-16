Open streets for restaurant service coming more sections of the city as relief for business owners

While indoor dining above 25% capacity may not materialize before the winter months drive New Yorkers back to their radiators, restaurants could have the opportunity to make more money while they can.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his administration would set aside additional locations in the five boroughs for eateries to serve outdoors on weekdays with streets closed to vehicular traffic as an expansion of the Open Streets and Open Restaurants initiative based on applications by BIDs, community-based organizations and groups of restaurant owners.
“Restaurants deserve every chance they can get to serve more customers this fall – and, as the weather gets cooler, New Yorkers deserve every chance they can get to enjoy outdoor dining,” de Blasio said. “The Open Streets: Restaurants program has been a success, and we’re proud to grow its reach and give restaurants more tools to make it through this crisis.”
While originally, street closures were reserved only for weekends when it was announced three months ago, now there will be weekday hours when the street closures will be in effect. According to the de Blasio administration, there are 87 corridors set aside for service at the moment with 10,200 businesses utilizing the space and has saved an estimated 90,000 jobs.
In his morning press conference de Blasio said the city should be providing Open Streets and Open Restaurants next year as well, but is hopeful there will be a COVID-19 vaccine available by then giving business owners hurt during the pandemic a boost.
“The Open Streets initiative has already saved tens of thousands of jobs across New York City, and so we expect that car-free outdoor dining on weekdays will give an even greater boost to the economy and the quality of life of our neighborhoods,” City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said. “We thank Mayor de Blasio and all of our agency partners and community organizations who have stepped up to expand what has already been an incredibly successful team effort. Open Restaurants has been a lifeline for the restaurant industry during the COVID crisis, and has also helped all New Yorkers see new possibilities for how to use our streets in the future.”
The de Blasio administration outlined the additional sections of roadway as follows:
|Belmont BID
|Arthur Ave
|E 188th St
|Crescent Ave
|BX
|Thur-Sun
|Atlantic Avenue BID
|Hoyt St
|Atlantic Ave
|State St
|BK
|Fri-Sun
|GERTIE RESTAURANT LLC
|Grand St
|Marcy Ave
|Roebling St
|BK
|Thur-Sun
|Red Hook Business Alliance/Hometown BBQ
|Reed St
|Conover St
|Van Brunt St
|BK
|Tue-Sun
|Alliance for Downtown NY
|Ann St
|Nassau St
|William St
|MN
|ALL
|Alliance for Downtown NY
|Pearl St
|Broad St
|Hanover Sq
|MN
|ALL
|Alliance for Downtown NY
|Pine St
|William St
|Pearl St
|MN
|ALL
|Becaf LLC
|Ave B
|E 2nd St
|E 3rd St
|MN
|ALL
|Bistro Les Amis
|Spring St
|Thompson St
|W Broadway
|MN
|ALL
|Blind Tiger
|Jones St
|Bleecker St
|W 4th St
|MN
|ALL
|Casa Nomad restaurant and Akin Hospitality Group
|Broadway
|W 29th St
|W 31st St
|MN
|ALL
|Cervo’s
|Canal St
|Orchard St
|Essex St
|MN
|ALL
|Chinatown BID
|Doyers St
|Bowery
|Pell St
|MN
|ALL
|Chinatown BID/CCBA
|Pell St
|Bowery
|Mott St
|MN
|ALL
|Derossi Global
|E 7th St
|Ave A
|1st Ave
|MN
|ALL
|Dyckman Gardens
|Dykcman St
|Broadway
|Seaman Ave
|MN
|ALL
|Flatiron 23rd St Partnership
|W 22nd St
|5th Ave
|6th Ave
|MN
|ALL
|Flatiron 23rd St Partnership
|Broadway
|W 25th St
|W 28th St
|MN
|ALL
|Flatiron 23rd St Partnership
|Broadway
|E 21st St
|E 22nd St
|MN
|ALL
|Hopkins & Hawley
|Front St
|Beekman St
|Peck Slip
|MN
|ALL
|il Buco
|Bond St
|Lafayette St
|Bowery
|MN
|ALL
|LES Partnership
|Orchard St
|Grand St
|Delancey St
|MN
|ALL
|LES Partnership
|Broome St
|Ludlow St
|Allen St
|MN
|ALL
|Mari Makan LLC
|Spring St
|Mott St
|Elizabeth St
|MN
|ALL
|Meatpacking BID
|9th Ave
|W 14th St
|W 15th St
|MN
|ALL
|Meatpacking BID
|W 13th St
|Hudson St
|Washington St
|MN
|ALL
|Meatpacking BID
|Little W 12th St
|9th Ave
|Washington St
|MN
|ALL
|Meatpacking BID
|Gansevoort St
|Hudson St
|Washington St
|MN
|ALL
|Osteria Morini
|Lafayette St
|Spring St
|Kenmare St
|MN
|ALL
|Peasant
|Elizabeth St
|Spring St
|Prince St
|MN
|ALL
|Rezdora
|E 20th St
|Park Ave
|Broadway
|MN
|ALL
|Scarpetta Restaurant
|E 29th st
|Madison Ave
|5th Ave
|MN
|ALL
|St Tropez Soho, LLC
|Spring St
|6th Ave
|Thompson St
|MN
|Thur-Sun
|Von Design Ltd
|Bleecker St
|Mott St
|Bowery
|MN
|Tue-Sun
|Gramercy Neighborhood Associates
|E 18th St
|Park Ave S
|Irving Pl
|MN
|ALL
|Times Square Alliance
|W 46th St
|8th Ave
|9th Ave
|MN
|ALL
|Times Square Alliance
|W 46th St
|6th Ave
|7th Ave
|MN
|ALL
|Restaurant Marc Forgione
|Reade St
|W Broadway
|Greenwich St
|MN
|ALL
|KioRestaurant, LLC (d.b.a. Khe-Yo)
|Duane St
|Hudson St
|W Broadway
|MN
|ALL
|Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce