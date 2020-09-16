Quantcast
Open streets for restaurant service coming more sections of the city as relief for business owners

Mark Hallum
September 16, 2020
FILE PHOTO: People walk by restaurant's outdoor patios after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced 21 more locations for outdoor dining options as part of a city initiative that combines the Open Streets and Open Restaurants programs in place to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

While indoor dining above 25% capacity may not materialize before the winter months drive New Yorkers back to their radiators, restaurants could have the opportunity to make more money while they can.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his administration would set aside additional locations in the five boroughs for eateries to serve outdoors on weekdays with streets closed to vehicular traffic as an expansion of the Open Streets and Open Restaurants initiative based on applications by BIDs, community-based organizations and groups of restaurant owners.

“Restaurants deserve every chance they can get to serve more customers this fall – and, as the weather gets cooler, New Yorkers deserve every chance they can get to enjoy outdoor dining,” de Blasio said. “The Open Streets: Restaurants program has been a success, and we’re proud to grow its reach and give restaurants more tools to make it through this crisis.”

While originally, street closures were reserved only for weekends when it was announced three months ago, now there will be weekday hours when the street closures will be in effect.  According to the de Blasio administration, there are 87 corridors set aside for service at the moment with 10,200 businesses utilizing the space and has saved an estimated 90,000 jobs.

In his morning press conference de Blasio said the city should be providing Open Streets and Open Restaurants next year as well, but is hopeful there will be a COVID-19 vaccine available by then giving business owners hurt during the pandemic a boost.

“The Open Streets initiative has already saved tens of thousands of jobs across New York City, and so we expect that car-free outdoor dining on weekdays will give an even greater boost to the economy and the quality of life of our neighborhoods,” City Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said. “We thank Mayor de Blasio and all of our agency partners and community organizations who have stepped up to expand what has already been an incredibly successful team effort.  Open Restaurants has been a lifeline for the restaurant industry during the COVID crisis, and has also helped all New Yorkers see new possibilities for how to use our streets in the future.”

The de Blasio administration outlined the additional sections of roadway as follows:

Belmont BID Arthur Ave E 188th St Crescent Ave BX Thur-Sun
Atlantic Avenue BID Hoyt St Atlantic Ave State St BK Fri-Sun
GERTIE RESTAURANT LLC Grand St Marcy Ave Roebling St BK Thur-Sun
Red Hook Business Alliance/Hometown BBQ Reed St Conover St Van Brunt St BK Tue-Sun
Alliance for Downtown NY Ann St Nassau St William St MN ALL
Alliance for Downtown NY Pearl St Broad St Hanover Sq MN ALL
Alliance for Downtown NY Pine St William St Pearl St MN ALL
Becaf LLC Ave B E 2nd St E 3rd St MN ALL
Bistro Les Amis Spring St Thompson St W Broadway MN ALL
Blind Tiger Jones St Bleecker St W 4th St MN ALL
Casa Nomad restaurant and Akin Hospitality Group Broadway W 29th St W 31st St MN ALL
Cervo’s Canal St Orchard St Essex St MN ALL
Chinatown BID Doyers St Bowery Pell St MN ALL
Chinatown BID/CCBA Pell St Bowery Mott St MN ALL
Derossi Global E 7th St Ave A 1st Ave MN ALL
Dyckman Gardens Dykcman St Broadway Seaman Ave MN ALL
Flatiron 23rd St Partnership W 22nd St 5th Ave 6th Ave MN ALL
Flatiron 23rd St Partnership Broadway W 25th St W 28th St MN ALL
Flatiron 23rd St Partnership Broadway E 21st St E 22nd St MN ALL
Hopkins & Hawley Front St Beekman St Peck Slip MN ALL
il Buco Bond St Lafayette St Bowery MN ALL
LES Partnership Orchard St Grand St Delancey St MN ALL
LES Partnership Broome St Ludlow St Allen St MN ALL
Mari Makan LLC Spring St Mott St Elizabeth St MN ALL
Meatpacking BID 9th Ave W 14th St W 15th St MN ALL
Meatpacking BID W 13th St Hudson St Washington St MN ALL
Meatpacking BID Little W 12th St 9th Ave Washington St MN ALL
Meatpacking BID Gansevoort St Hudson St Washington St MN ALL
Osteria Morini Lafayette St Spring St Kenmare St MN ALL
Peasant Elizabeth St Spring St Prince St MN ALL
Rezdora E 20th St Park Ave Broadway MN ALL
Scarpetta Restaurant E 29th st Madison Ave 5th Ave MN ALL
St Tropez Soho, LLC Spring St 6th Ave Thompson St MN Thur-Sun
Von Design Ltd Bleecker St Mott St Bowery MN Tue-Sun
Gramercy Neighborhood Associates E 18th St Park Ave S Irving Pl MN ALL
Times Square Alliance W 46th St 8th Ave 9th Ave MN ALL
Times Square Alliance W 46th St 6th Ave 7th Ave MN ALL
Restaurant Marc Forgione Reade St W Broadway Greenwich St MN ALL
KioRestaurant, LLC (d.b.a. Khe-Yo) Duane St Hudson St W Broadway MN ALL
Forest Hills Chamber of Commerce

