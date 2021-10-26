Overnight storm floods Staten Island Railway stops, streets forcing bus detours

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The overnight Nor’easter snarled commutes on the Staten Island Railway where floods took the rapid transit system’s southernmost stops out of action Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

New York City Transit, which operates the subways, buses, and the railway on the Rock sent out a notification just before 7:30 a.m. announcing the service suspension between Pleasant Plains and Tottenville stations, shutting down four out of 21 total stops on the line due to the deluge.

SIR service is suspended between Pleasant Plains and Tottenville in both directions because of flooding. pic.twitter.com/vw5G9E9mAb — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) October 26, 2021

Service resumed just after 10:30 a.m., according to MTA and an agency spokesman said the tidal Mill Creek near the Richmond Valley station makes it prone to flooding.

The wet weather also forced NYCT to detour some of its buses in the borough, at Forest Hills Road near Costco next to Freshkills Park in the center of the island, and on its north shore near Vanderbilt Avenue and Bay Street.

Flooded streets disrupted buses in Manhattan crossing Central Park at the 66th Street transverse, at Paladino Avenue and 120th Street in East Harlem, as well as near the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway at Northern Boulevard in Queens, and in the Bronx at East Tremont Avenue and Goulden Avenue.

There was a loss of power at 4 Av-9 St in Brooklyn before 10:30 p.m. and transit workers had to replace several rails overnight, including on the northbound A line at Liberty Av in East New York Brooklyn, on the 2 line at Nevins Street in Fort Greene, also in Brooklyn, and north of 125th Street on the 6 train in Harlem.

MTA also did some track maintenance at Wall Street on the 4 line and cleared debris near Ralph Avenue in Brooklyn.

Agency spokesman Michael Cortez said none of the delays on the subway were weather-related or due to flooding.

MTA rolled out pumping equipment and called back hundreds of workers to prepare for the coastal storm Monday night, targeting more than 50 subway stations vulnerable to flooding.

The effects last night were a far cry from recent storms, such as when remnants of Ida soaked the system with a record-shattering 3.15 inches of rain in one hour, forcing MTA to temporarily halt service on all lines and evacuate passengers from 17 stranded trains last month.

The latest reports show that the highest amount of rain in the Five Boroughs so far fell on Staten Island at 3.48 inches as of 8:16 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for the tri-state area with 2-5 inches of rain likely and up to 6 inches possible, according to the forecasters.

Strong winds will blow through the area, especially along the coasts with speeds of up to 60 miles per hour into Wednesday afternoon.