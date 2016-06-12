Overnight G train closures continue this week for more Fastrack repairs

Overnight service suspensions along a portion of the G train will continue this week.

Overnight service suspensions along a portion of the G train will continue this week as the MTA continues Fastrack repairs on the line.

From Monday, June 13, to Friday, June 17, the MTA will suspend service between the G line’s Bedford-Nostrand Avenues stop and its Church Avenue terminus from 11:15 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Free shuttle buses will run between the Bedford-Nostrand Avenues and Jay Street-MetroTech stations, according to the MTA. Those buses will make stops at the G line’s Classon Avenue, Clinton-Washington Avenues, Fulton Street and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Streets stations.

The authority advises G train riders to explore alternative routes along the A and F lines. F trains will run on its usual schedule Bergen Street and Church Avenue stations.

During Fastrack closures on the G line last week, the MTA reported that it had removed 972 pounds of debris from its tracks. It also replaced a variety of track components; serviced signals; and performed a slew of infrastructure repairs, among other tasks