Overnight repairs suspend No. 1 train in Upper Manhattan

Overnight service on the No. 1 train will be suspended in northern Manhattan for the MTA’s Fastrack repair program.

Each night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., starting this evening to Friday morning, there will be no service on the No. 1 line between Dyckman Street and 96th Street, where the train will be rerouted on the No. 3 line to the Harlem 148th Street station. Riders can ride the A train as an alternative.

The MTA also will provide free shuttle buses between No. 1 and A train stations near Dyckman Street; along Broadway between the No. 1 96th Street station and the A train station at 168th Street; and St. Nicholas Avenue between the A train station at 168th Street and No. 1 station at 191st Street.