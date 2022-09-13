The overnight storm soaked the New York City subways early Tuesday morning, causing service suspensions on half a dozen lines in Brooklyn.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority canceled or rerouted trains on the R, L, F, G, A, and C lines as several stations had flooded tracks.

“Substantial storms blew through the city during the 4 a.m. hour, flooding neighborhoods and affecting all forms of transportation including roadways, resulting in water rising in the subways above the level of the third rail in some locations,” said MTA spokesperson Aaron Donovan.

The heavy weather dropped nearly 2.3 inches of rain near LaGuardia Airport, while other parts of the city were spared in comparison, with a mere 0.01 inches at JFK Airport and under 0.1 inches falling on Central Park, according the National Weather Service .

Highways around Kings County and Queens also pooled during the downpour, with several lanes blocked to traffic on the morning of Sept. 13, according to the NYPD.

New York City Transit, which runs the MTA’s subways, buses, and Staten Island Railway, sent out notifications on Twitter beginning just after 5 a.m. about the disruptions.

The first alert came at 5:09 a.m. about water on the tracks of the R line at 86th Street in Bay Ridge, causing the train to stop running between 95th Street and 36th Street in Sunset Park.

At 5:15 a.m. NYCT announced the suspension of the L train between Lorimer Street and Broadway Junction stations after they found water on the tracks between Lorimer Street and Jefferson Street stations in Bushwick.

Less than 10 minutes later, transit officials told riders via social media that water on the tracks at 7th Avenue on the F and G lines in Park Slope would cause F trains to be rerouted onto the D line toward Manhattan and a complete suspension of the crosstown G train.

Shortly after, NYC Transit began working on water at the Utica Avenue station on the A and C lines in Bedford-Stuyvesant, causing both trains to be rerouted.

Service resumed F and G lines at 5:32 a.m., on the A and C at 6:32 a.m., on the R line at 7:30 a.m., and the L at 7:37 a.m., according to Donovan.

“New York City Transit was able to expeditiously resume normal subway service on the six lines that were affected beginning at 5:32 a.m. because response teams that included key storm-fighting personnel using pump trains and other resources had been pre-positioned in anticipation of the storms, and were immediately dispatched to all affected lines,” the agency rep said.

On the roads, there was flooding on several highways, including on the the Belt Parkway at 92nd Street, and along the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway near the Brooklyn Bridge and at Queens Boulevard, according to NYPD’s Transportation Bureau.

The Long Island Expressway also got waterlogged near the Grand Central Parkway, at 60th Avenue, and near the Van Wick Expressway, as did the Clearview Expressway near Northern Boulevard and the LIE.