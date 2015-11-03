Paul Roper, MTA bus driver, accused of fatally hitting elderly woman in Brooklyn, fleeing the scene

MTA driver Paul Roper was accused of leaving the scene of the fatal accident.

An MTA bus driver accused of fatally hitting a 70-year-old woman in Brooklyn before fleeing the scene Tuesday has been arrested, police said.

The driver, 48-year-old Paul Roper, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to yield to a pedestrian and failure to exercise due care. The bus was out of service at the time and heading back to the bus depot, authorities said.

Roper, an MTA driver since 2000, was awaiting arraignment Tuesday and could not be reached for comment. The MTA said he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Roper is accused of hitting Carol Bell with the bus as she was crossing Fulton Street by Sackman Street at about 6:15 a.m. Roper was turning right at the time. Bell lived one block away.