Man fatally hit by train at 116th Street subway station in Manhattan, NYPD says

A man was fatally struck by a train

A man was fatally struck by a train on 116th Street and Lenox Avenue on Friday, officials said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A man was fatally struck by a train at a Harlem subway station Friday morning, officials said.

The unidentified man was hit at the 2 and 3 train station on 116th Street and Lenox Avenue at about 9:35 a.m., the FDNY and NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. 

No criminality was suspected, an NYPD spokesman said. Investigators believe the man was lying on the tracks or had jumped in front of the train.

The 2 and 3 trains were resuming regular service at about 11 a.m. after being rerouted, the MTA said. Delays were expected.

