Transit Q service briefly suspended after train strikes straphanger in midtown Q service was briefly suspended on Thursday after a person was struck in midtown. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By Ivan Pereira Updated July 18, 2019 4:17 PM Q trains were rerouted and other lines experienced delays after a man was struck and found under a subway train in midtown Thursday afternoon, authorities said. The FDNY and NYPD said they responded to a 911 call that came in around 3:05 p.m. at the 57th Street–Seventh Avenue station. The unidentified man was found under a southbound Q train with "multiple trauma" throughout his body, an FDNY spokesman said. The man was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said. The MTA immediately suspended Q service at the station, and Q trains were diverted to the 6th Avenue line between DeKalb Avenue to Lexington Ave-63 St. N trains were also reported to have delays in service because of the incident, according to the MTA. Q and N trains have resumed regular station stops in both directions, the MTA said.