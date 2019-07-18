Q trains were rerouted and other lines experienced delays after a man was struck and found under a subway train in midtown Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The FDNY and NYPD said they responded to a 911 call that came in around 3:05 p.m. at the 57th Street–Seventh Avenue station. The unidentified man was found under a southbound Q train with "multiple trauma" throughout his body, an FDNY spokesman said.

The man was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, the FDNY said.

The MTA immediately suspended Q service at the station, and Q trains were diverted to the 6th Avenue line between DeKalb Avenue to Lexington Ave-63 St. N trains were also reported to have delays in service because of the incident, according to the MTA.

Q and N trains have resumed regular station stops in both directions, the MTA said.