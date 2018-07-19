The steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District Thursday morning created a giant crater on Fifth Avenue, and the ensuing emergency response shut down several surrounding streets.

Officials are warning of traffic delays, road closures and the presence of emergency personnel near West 21st Street and Fifth Avenue over the coming days.

The following streets are closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice:

West 23rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues

Fifth Avenue between West 23rd and West 17th streets

Broadway between West 23rd and West 17th streets

All crosstown traffic from Sixth Avenue to Broadway and from West 23rd Street to West 17th Street

The subway was bypassing 23rd Street in both directions and there are several detours on bus routes that travel through the affected area, the MTA said. Visit MTA.info for up-to-date information on specific bus detours.