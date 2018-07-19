LATEST PAPER
72° Good Evening
72° Good Evening
Transit

Steam pipe explosion traffic guide: Flatiron District road closures

The pipe blast created a massive crater on Fifth Avenue.

A steam pipe explosion on Fifth Avenue in

A steam pipe explosion on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District is causing a traffic nightmare in the neighborhood. Photo Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Print

The steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District Thursday morning created a giant crater on Fifth Avenue, and the ensuing emergency response shut down several surrounding streets.

Officials are warning of traffic delays, road closures and the presence of emergency personnel near West 21st Street and Fifth Avenue over the coming days.

The following streets are closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice:

  • West 23rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues
  • Fifth Avenue between West 23rd and West 17th streets
  • Broadway between West 23rd and West 17th streets
  • All crosstown traffic from Sixth Avenue to Broadway and from West 23rd Street to West 17th Street

The subway was bypassing 23rd Street in both directions and there are several detours on bus routes that travel through the affected area, the MTA said. Visit MTA.info for up-to-date information on specific bus detours.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com

News photos & videos

The L train shutdown will impact hundreds of What to know about the looming L train shutdown
Your guide to East New York. How to spend the day in East New York
Smoke billows from a steam pipe explosion on 5th Ave fills with smoke after steam pipe explosion: Photos
Trump Rat stands at Fifth Avenue and 58th Total selfie magnet Trump Rat returns
Within a week of Stanley Airbnb host from Brooklyn laments crackdown
Billy Joel at 100th MSG show: 'Beyond my wildest expectations'