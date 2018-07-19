Transit Steam pipe explosion traffic guide: Flatiron District road closures The pipe blast created a massive crater on Fifth Avenue. A steam pipe explosion on Fifth Avenue in the Flatiron District is causing a traffic nightmare in the neighborhood. Photo Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com July 19, 2018 8:17 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The steam pipe explosion in the Flatiron District Thursday morning created a giant crater on Fifth Avenue, and the ensuing emergency response shut down several surrounding streets. Officials are warning of traffic delays, road closures and the presence of emergency personnel near West 21st Street and Fifth Avenue over the coming days. The following streets are closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice: West 23rd Street between Sixth and Madison avenues Fifth Avenue between West 23rd and West 17th streets Broadway between West 23rd and West 17th streets All crosstown traffic from Sixth Avenue to Broadway and from West 23rd Street to West 17th Street The subway was bypassing 23rd Street in both directions and there are several detours on bus routes that travel through the affected area, the MTA said. Visit MTA.info for up-to-date information on specific bus detours. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic 500 NYers displaced by pipe explosion, asbestos testing"I'm very angry and concerned. It's not fair," one displaced resident said. Debris from steam pipe explosion has asbestos in it: MayorAnyone who was exposed to the debris was asked to turn in their clothing. Health risks related to asbestos exposureAnyone who was covered in material from the blast should shower, Con Ed said. Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.