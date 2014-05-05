Police seek suspect who sprayed bus driver’s eyes

Police Monday released video of a man suspected of spraying an unknown substance into the eyes of an MTA bus driver in Inwood this weekend.

The suspect, described as a 20-year-old man who is 5’7″ tall, is accused of spraying something into the driver’s side window from outside the Bx12 bus early Saturday morning at 3:50 a.m. while it was stopped at Isham Street and Sherman Avenue. The substance irritated the driver’s eyes and he was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment and released. He was on the job for six years, according to a Transport Workers Union Local 100 spokesman.

NYPD provided video of the suspect running from the bus west on Sherman Avenue.