Q, B service resumes after train hits man at Newkirk Plaza, MTA says

A man was hit by a Manhattan-bound Q train at the Newkirk Plaza station in Brooklyn early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man, in his 40s, was on the tracks around 5:40 a.m. when he was hit by the train. He was taken to Kings County Hospital with a laceration to his upper right thigh, but he is in stable condition, police said.

Manhattan-bound Q trains were running express from Kings Highway to Prospect Park due to the incident, the MTA said. Manhattan-bound B trains also bypassed Newkirk Plaza.

Regular service on the Q and B trains resumed with delays around 6:50 a.m.