Queens Midtown Tunnel to close weeknights for 12 weeks for superstorm Sandy repairs

Motorists planning to drive through the Queens Midtown Tunnel during upcoming weeknights should expect delays.

Starting Monday at 10:30 p.m., the Queens-bound (south) tube of the tunnel will be closed during weeknights for approximately 12 weeks for repairs due to damages sustained during superstorm Sandy.

The closures will take place between 10:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. from Monday through Thursday. On Fridays, the Queens-bound tube will be closed from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday. The Manhattan-bound tube will carry traffic in both directions dedicating one lane for each direction during these periods,

Closures may be suspended for certain holidays and events.