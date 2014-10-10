Queens subway cell service poised to be launched next week

Many stations already have the service.

Although official word won’t come until next week, many subway stations along the Queens Boulevard line had cell phone service on Friday.

Transit Wireless, the company in charge of installing cell phone service in subway stations, is set to launch its Queens service on Thursday.

However, on a ride between Kew Gardens/Union Turnpike to Manhattan, we were able to surf the web and send e-mails in every station along the way through Court Square/23rd Street.

In some instances, there seemed to be a faint signal between stations as well.

Transit Wireless has already wired 47 stations in Manhattan for cell phone and WiFi, and pledges to cover all underground stations in the four boroughs by 2017.