Rev. Billy files federal suit against MTA over Grand Central arrest

Reverend Billy said he was handcuffed by MTA officers while giving a “Black Lives Matter” sermon.

Activist “Reverend Billy” filed a federal lawsuit against the MTA on Thursday, claiming he was falsely arrested and defamed when he was cuffed inside Grand Central Terminal this year.

Reverend Billy, whose real name is William Talen, said he was handcuffed by MTA officers while giving a “Black Lives Matter” sermon.

He was charged with disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration. Talen said the MTA accused him of getting physical with police after his arrest. An MTA spokesman declined to comment.

Reverend Billy performs with a chorus called the “Stop Shopping Choir.”