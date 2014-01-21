Sandy funds cover subway tunnel repairs

The federal government is picking up part of the MTA’s tab for repair work to the R and G train …

The federal government is picking up part of the MTA’s tab for repair work to the R and G train tunnels that Superstorm Sandy took out of commission, Sen. Charles Schumer announced Tuesday.

Schumer said an $800 million package for the MTA will primarily go toward reimbursing the cost of repairs in the R train’s Montague tunnel and the G train’s Greenpoint tunnel. The money will also go toward repairing the No. 7 train’s Steinway tunnel, another underwater tube damaged by flooding during Sandy. Schumer in October said the Federal Transit Administration will cover 90% of the $262 million in repairs to the Montague tunnel.