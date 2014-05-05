Staten Island Ferry to increase half-hour service on weekends

The Staten Island Ferry will get more overnight service on the weekends. Photo Credit: Mark Mainz/Getty Images

The Staten Island Ferry will get more overnight service on the weekends beginning Friday night, according to Borough President James Oddo.

The increase in service will add 26 new departure times from the Staten Island and Manhattan sides. Half-hour ferry service on the weekends will be extended to 2 a.m. instead of 7 p.m., when it currently switches to hourly runs.

“Increased ferry service will better connect Staten Island to the rest of the city, improving our economy and making Staten Island a more desirable place to live and work,” said Oddo, who is planning a celebratory ride on the 7:30 p.m. ferry on Saturday.

Oddo was in the Council when city lawmakers passed the bill to increase ferry service. Friday’s service expansion is the first phase; the second phase to bring round-the-clock half-hour ferry service is expected next year.