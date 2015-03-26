Most subway lines will be affected by construction this weekend

18 lines will be affected by construction this weekend.

This weekend will see extensive construction work in the subways, effecting most trains — 18 lines.

All changes last from 11:45 p.m. Friday March 27 to 5 a.m. Monday March 30, unless otherwise noted.

1

South Ferry-bound 1 trains run express from 137 St to 96 St. For service to 125 St, 116 St, 110 St, and 103 St, take the 1 to 96 St and transfer to an uptown 1. For service from these stations, take a 1 to 137 St or 168 St and transfer to a downtown 1.

South Ferry-bound 1 trains run express from Van Cortlandt Park-242 St to 215 St. from 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10:00 p.m. Sunday. For service to 238 St, 231 St, and 225 St, take the Bx9 bus instead. From 238 St, walk or take the Bx9 bus to 242 St and transfer to a South Ferry-bound 1 train.

Trains run every 16 minutes between 137 St and 242 St. from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Saturday and from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday. The last stop for some 1 trains headed toward Van Cortlandt Park-242 St is 137 St. To continue, transfer at 137 St to a Van Cortlandt Park-242 St bound 1.

2

Trains run local in both directions between 34 St-Penn Station and Chambers St. from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

3

Trains run local in both directions between 34 St-Penn Station Chambers St. from 6:30 a.m. to 12 midnight, Saturday and Sunday.

4

Bronx-bound 4 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St. from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Crown Hts-Utica Av bound 4 trains run local from Grand Central-42 St to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

5

Trains are suspended in both directions between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St. Service operates every 20 minutes between E 180 St and Grand Central-42 St days and evenings only. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St, stopping at Baychester Av, Gun Hill Rd, Pelham Pkwy, and Morris Park. Transfer between trains and shuttle buses at E 180 St. Bowling Green-bound 5 trains run local from Grand Central-42 St to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall due to MOW track maintenance at 14 St-Union Sq.

6

Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from Grand Central-42 St to 125 St.

Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall bound 6 trains run express from Pelham Bay Park to Parkchester from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 4:00 a.m. Monday.

” For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

” For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

7

Trains are suspended in both directions between Times Sq-42 St and Hunters Point Av. from 2:15 a.m. Saturday to 4:30 a.m. Monday.

” Use E, F, N and Q trains for service between Manhattan and Queens. The 42 Street S Shuttle operates overnight.

” Free shuttle buses operate between Vernon Blvd-Jackson Av and Queensboro Plaza, stopping at Hunters Point Av, Court Sq, and Queens Plaza.

A

Trains are suspended in both directions between Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd and Rockaway Blvd. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service via 80 St. Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A trains skip 88 St.

” For service to 88 St, take the A to 80 St and transfer to free shuttle buses.

” For service from 88 St toward the Rockaways, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Howard Beach/Far Rockaway-bound A.

” A service operates between Inwood-207 St and Howard Beach/Far Rockaway.

” Free shuttle buses operate between 80 St and Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd, stopping at 88 St, Rockaway Blvd, 104 St, and 111 St. Transfer between shuttle buses and A trains at 80 St.

Inwood-207 St bound A trains run express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus Circle, from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

At all times until Summer 2015, Far Rockaway/Ozone Park-Lefferts Blvd bound, A trains skip Rockaway Blvd.

” For Service To this station take the Far Rockaway-bound A to Aqueduct-North Conduit Av or the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to 104 St and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A.

” For Service From this station take a Brooklyn-bound A to 88 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

C

Northbound C trains run express from Canal St to 59 St-Columbus from 6:30 a.m. to 11:45 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

D

Trains run local in both directions between W 4 St-Wash Sq and 34 St-Herald Sq.

Norwood-205 St bound D trains run local from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr. from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

E

Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer bound E trains run express from Canal St to 34 St-Penn St. Uptown E trains skip Spring St, 23 St and 50 St.

WTC-bound E trains run local Forest Hills-71 Av to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av. from 11:00 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

F

Jamaica-179 St bound F trains skip 75 Av, Van Wyck Blvd, and Sutphin Blvd. from 10:45 p.m. Friday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

J

Trains are suspended in both directions between Hewes St and Chambers St. from 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. No. 4, No. 5 and F trains and free shuttle buses provide alternate service.

” J service operates between Jamaica Center-Parsons Archer and Hewes St. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service between Hewes St and Essex St, stopping at Marcy Av. Transfer between trains and free shuttle buses at Hewes St and/or Essex St.

” For direct service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, consider using the AC or L via transfer at Broadway Junction.

M

Trains are suspended in both directions between Myrtle Av and Essex St. from 5:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. J and L trains and free shuttle buses provide alternate service.

” M service operates between Metropolitan Av and Myrtle Av. Use the J for service between Myrtle Av and Hewes St. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service between Hewes St and Essex St, stopping at Marcy Av. Transfer between J and M trains at Myrtle Av. Transfer between J trains and free shuttle buses at Hewes St.

” For direct service to/from Manhattan, use the L via transfer at Myrtle-Wyckoff Avs.

N

Manhattan-bound N trains run express from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr. from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Q

Service is extended to Astoria-Ditmars Blvd. from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, and from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday.

Manhattan-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Prospect Park from 5:45 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

R

Trains are suspended in both directions between 59 St and 36 St in Brooklyn from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 6:30 a.m. Sunday and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday to 5:00 a.m. Monday.

Manhattan-bound R trains run express from 36 St to Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr. from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

S 42 St Shuttle

From 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday to Monday, March 28 to March 30, the 42 St S Shuttle operates overnight.