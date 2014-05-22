Subway, commuter rail service disruptions for Memorial Day weekend

The subway will run on a Sunday schedule on Memorial Day.

There will be some weekend-style subway service changes this Memorial Day weekend.

The subway on Memorial Day will run on a Sunday schedule, causing some lines to be suspended and changes in service due to repair work.

” Sunday service means B and Z trains will not be running on Monday.

” No. 2 trains are suspended in Brooklyn between Flatbush and Franklin avenues. Free shuttle buses make all stops between the stations.

” No. 3 trains are suspended entirely.

” No. 4 trains are suspended in Brooklyn between Atlantic Avenue and Crown Heights-Utica Avenue. No. 2 trains and free shuttle buses will be in operation.

” E and F trains are running local between Forest Hills-71 Avenue and Queens Plaza and 36th Street.

” F trains will run on the M line Queens-bound between Rockefeller Center and Queens Plaza.

” G trains run every 20 minutes between the Bedford-Nostrand avenues stop and Court Square. Some G trains will stop running at the Bedford-Nostrand avenues stop, meaning riders will have to wait for the next one for full service.

” M trains are suspended

” Q train skips the Parkside Avenue, Beverley Road and Cortelyou Road stations.

Construction-related service changes will impact travelers throughout the holiday weekend. Check mta.info/weekender for a full list of changes.

The commuter rails, meanwhile, will get extra trains out of New York City on Friday ahead of the three-day holiday weekend.

Metro-North is getting 18 additional trains-five on the Hudson line, three on the Harlem line and 10 on the New Haven line.

Long Island Rail Road will get eight extra trains leaving Penn Station on Friday early afternoon-three on the Babylon Branch, three on the Port Jefferson Branch and an extra train each for the Port Washington and Far Rockaway branches.