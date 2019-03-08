LATEST PAPER
Subway crew's 'restroom break' caused delays on J train, MTA says

The MTA's bid for transparency sparked a slew of punny replies on Twitter.

Jamaica-bound J trains were delayed Friday morning because

Jamaica-bound J trains were delayed Friday morning because train crew needed to use the restroom, the MTA said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Everybody does it, but few tweet about it.

As the MTA continues its bid for transparency with riders, the authority tweeted Friday morning that the cause of delays on the Queens-bound J line was because train crew needed to use the restroom.

The tweet sparked a slew of replies, mostly punny, but some expressing genuine curiosity about a not-so-talked-about part of working on a train with no bathroom available.

“I always wondered how or when do they get to use the bathroom,” one person replied.

“More like Flushing-bound, amirite?” joked another person.

The MTA replied to the jest with more insight into the matter, clarifying that typically train crew members use the bathroom at the line’s terminus – in this case, Jamaica.

“Hello, we understand this is really frustrating. Our crews make every effort to take restroom brakes at the end of the route. And that's usually what happens. But our train crews are humans, and sometimes that is not possible,” the MTA also replied in the thread.

While the joke may have been lost on the MTA, a few others chimed in.

"Would've been appropriate if it was the 1 or 2 train," one person wrote.

“Hello boss, I’m late due to the subway operator’s explosive diarrhea,” another person quipped.

The J train resumed normal service less than 10 minutes after the delays were first reported.

