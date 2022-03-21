‘Hellish commute’: Power loss, signal troubles snarl F and G subways in Brooklyn

Brooklyn subway riders were left stranded during the Monday morning rush hour after the MTA suspended F and G trains due to signal troubles caused by a loss in Con Edison power.

The delays started around 8:20 a.m. on March 21 when New York City Transit warned on social media of late trains caused to problems with the signals at Church Avenue station which serves both lines.

The agency suspended both lines about 25 minutes later at 8:46 a.m., according to the Twitter notices with no F trains running between Manhattan’s 2 Av station and Coney Island, and no G trains south of Bedford-Nostrand Avs.

‌F‌ service is suspended between ‌2 Av‌ and Coney Island.

G‌ service is suspended between ‌Bedford-Nostrand Avs‌ and ‌Church Av‌. An earlier loss of power has caused a problem with the signaling system at ‌Church Av‌. Crews are working to address the problem. More details 👇 pic.twitter.com/GTbaQz7sEd — NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) March 21, 2022

Straphangers took to Twitter to voice their frustration at the MTA for messing up their commutes, including one local state lawmaker who had to ditch mass transit for a pricey ride-hail car so he could connect to his train headed to the state capital.

“No trains on the F Line in either direction. I now have to take a $72 @lyft to Penn Station so I can get to Albany. This is no way to help people get to work and school,” wrote Assembly Member Robert Carroll on Twitter.

The Brooklyn pol arrived at his local station only to find little information other than digital screens showing delays, and fellow riders told him the situation had been like that for 45 minutes.

.@MTA a little communication would be helpful. No trains in either direction on the F/G line. I’m told by fellow straphangers that it’s been like that for 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/gC9eGwKyT2 — Assemblymember Robert Carroll (@Bobby4Brooklyn) March 21, 2022

The legislator voiced his support for a push by advocacy group Riders Alliance toward Governor Kathy Hochul and the legislature to send more funding in the state budget to the MTA transit officials who can run subways as frequently as every six minutes throughout the day.

“After today’s hellish commute this needs to be a top priority,” Carroll said. “The @MTA ’s reduction of service and near constant delays will hamper NYC’s recovery. If we want tourists and office workers to return we must have a reliable subway system.”

MTA restored some service between Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn about an hour after the original warning went out at 9:21 a.m., with trains ending at Smith-9th Streets in Gowanus.

Half an hour later northbound F trains returned to all Brooklyn stations on an “extremely limited” basis, while there were still no southbound subways past Church Av, and no G trains south of Smith-9th.

Monday’s transit snafu marks the second time in as many weeks that F train riders have had to face grueling waits.

The F, along with B, D, and M trains were suspended for more than three hours on March 9 along the 6th Avenue Line in Manhattan, due to signal failure at W 4th Street-Washington Square station in Greenwich Village.

Along the southern Brooklyn section of the F train that struggled Monday — also known as the Culver Line — the MTA has been installing upgraded and automated signal systems known as communication-based train control, or CBTC.

The high-tech system is supposed to modernize Depression-era transit infrastructure to make trains more frequent and reliable.

The agency did work on the CBTC upgrades on the Culver Line on Friday and is scheduled to continue on weekends through mid-June.

Last summer, a mass breakdown of subway service also happened on a section of tracks undergoing CBTC upgrades: the Queens Boulevard Line, carrying E, F, M and R trains.

Spokespeople for the MTA and Con Ed did not immediately provide comments.