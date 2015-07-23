Summer Streets dates announced by city

The city’s Department of Transportation will bring traffic to a grinding halt in order to get people in summertime spirit.The …

The city’s Department of Transportation will bring traffic to a grinding halt in order to get people in summertime spirit.

The agency will block of seven miles of Manhattan Streets to vehicular traffic for the annual Summer Streets series, which starts Aug. 1.

The series, in its eighth year, will feature a range of all-ages activities, including a 270-foot waterslide, architectural walking tours, freestyle soccer demonstrations, and dozens of other attractions centered around the theme of “accessibility.”

“This year, Summer Streets is about enjoying one of our most valuable public spaces – our streets – in innovative ways,” DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said in a statement.

New Yorkers can walk from event to event, or bike or roller blade using the city’s rentals. And it’s a long way to go: Summer Streets runs up Park Avenue, from the Brooklyn Bridge to Central Park.

Events will take place on the first three Saturdays of August: Aug. 1, 8 and 15, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

(John Ambrosio)