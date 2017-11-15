Thanksgiving weekend means transit service changes, whether you're leaving the city or staying put.

Here are the changes you need to know about:

AMTRAK

The Amtrak Acela Express and the Northeast Regional will have “extended schedules with additional frequencies and added capacity during Thanksgiving week,” the company said. Schedules for each of the lines can be found here.

NJ TRANSIT

Wednesday: Trains will operate on a weekday schedule on all lines with additional “early getaway” service from New York Penn Station starting at 1 p.m.:

Northeast Corridor

Five extra trains depart New York between 1 and 3:30 p.m.

Three trains departing New York between 4:30 and 5:45 p.m. add Newark Airport stop.

Trains 3867 (5:17 p.m. from New York), 3955 (5:45 p.m. from New York) and 3961 (6:39 p.m. from New York) are canceled.

Train 3957 (6:01 p.m. from New York) adds a Secaucus stop

North Jersey Coast Line

Two extra trains depart New York: Train 8249 at 2:33 p.m. (express EWR-Woodbridge) and Train 8353 at 3:24 p.m. (express Newark Penn-Matawan)

Train 3373 (6:03 p.m. from New York) is canceled.

Customers using Train 2611 must take an earlier train from New York.

Morris & Essex Lines

Train 8935 departs New York at 2:26 p.m. and makes all stops to Dover except Secaucus, East Orange, Highland Avenue, Mountain Station and Mount Tabor.

Train 8939 departs New York at 3:12 p.m. and makes all stops to Summit except Secaucus.

Train 8941 departs New York at 4:01 p.m., stops at South Orange and Maplewood, and then operates express to Chatham. From Chatham, this train makes all stops to Dover except Mount Tabor.

Thursday: Trains will operate on a weekend/major holiday schedule. There will also be extra trains on the NEC, NJCL, RVL, M&E and Port Jervis lines for people going to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Friday: Trains will operate on a modified weekday schedule with additional New York-bound trains between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the NEC, NJCL and Morris & Essex lines. Select trains will either not operate or be combined with other trains.

Saturday and Sunday: Trains will operate on a regular weekend schedule.

MTA

Check back for schedules for the subways, buses, LIRR and MetroNorth trains.