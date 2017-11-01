Eight people were killed and at least 11 were injured after a white pickup truck barreled down West Side Highway’s bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, the NYPD said.

The truck crashed into a mini school bus and came to a stop on the corner of Chambers and West streets, police said. The driver, 29, brandished what turned out to be a paintball and a pellet gun before being shot by police, according to Police Commissioner James O'Neill.

The following streets remained closed Tuesday, as the investigation continues, according to the NYPD:

- West Street: The street will be closed on the northbound side from Battery Place to Canal Street and on the southbound side from 14th Street to Battery Place.

- Hugh L. Carey Tunnel: Manhattan-bound traffic exiting the tunnel will only be permitted to travel southbound. Southbound traffic on the FDR Drive using the Battery Park Underpass and heading north on West Street will be diverted to the Brooklyn-bound Hugh L. Carey Tunnel, only.