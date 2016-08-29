Train delays caused by flooding at 59th Street-Columbus Circle, MTA says

The MTA said personnel were at the station pumping out the water.

Multiple trains were rerouted due to flooding on the tracks at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station Monday morning, the MTA said.

The flooding was caused by a problem in a building on street level, beginning around 7:10 a.m., the MTA said. It was unclear exactly what the problem was.

The MTA said personnel were at the station pumping out the water.

Most train service resumed around 10:15 a.m., the MTA said. B trains were not running between 145th Street and Brighton Beach until around 12:30 p.m.

The MTA said there may still be residual delays on the A, B, C, D, E, F, M and R trains.