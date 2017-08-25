Train hits person at Canal Street subway station in Manhattan, MTA says

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

A man was fatally struck by a southbound 6 train at Canal Street on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Vin Barone

A man was struck and killed by a train at the Canal Street subway station Friday morning, causing service disruptions on the 4, 5 and 6 lines for about an hour, the MTA said.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was hit by a southbound 6 train just before 11:20 a.m., police said. Investigators believe the man jumped in front of the oncoming train, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police and fire officials.

As a result, service was suspended on parts of the 4, 5 and 6 lines. Full service was restored to all three lines around 12:10 p.m., the MTA said.