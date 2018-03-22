With more than a foot of snow in parts of the city, getting where we need to be could be a challenge.

While the worst of the storm was over by Thursday morning, there were some lingering transit delays.

Here's the latest on the subways, buses, commuter trains and more:

MTA subways

The winter weather plan is in effect on some train lines:

Southbound 6 express trains are running local between Parkchester and Third Avenue-138th Street.

Northbound E trains are running local from Queens Plaza to Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer.

Northbound F trains are running local from Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue to Jamaica-179th Street.

MTA buses

All local, express, limited and SBS buses are running with delays because of inclement weather conditions.

Bx19 buses are detoured in both directions because of hazardous road conditions.

Bx19 Southbound: Via 145th Street to Broadway for temporary stand at the 145th Street and Broadway bus stop.

Bx19 Northbound: From temporary stand on 145th Street and Broadway, right on to 147th Street to southbound Broadway, continue on Broadway to 145th Street, left on 145th Street and regular route.

The 145th Street and Riverside Drive bus stop and the Riverbank Park bus stop will not be made. Customers may use the 145th Street and Broadway bus stop instead.

M11 buses are detoured in both directions because of hazardous road conditions.

Northbound: Via 135th Street, right on Broadway, left U-turn on 147th Street to southbound Broadway for temporary stand. Bus stops on 135th Street between Broadway and Riverside Drive will be made on Broadway and 135th Street at the M5 bus stop. Bus stops on Riverside Drive between 135th Street and Riverbank Park will be made on Broadway at corresponding M5 bus stops.

Southbound: From temporary stand on Broadway and 145th Street, left on 135th Street and regular route. Bus stops on Riverside Drive between Riverbank Park and 135th Street will be made on Broadway at corresponding M5 bus stops. Bus stops on 135th Street between Riverside Drive and Broadway will be made on 135th Street and Broadway.

Q41 buses are detoured because of downed wires on 109th Avenue and 124th Street.

Southbound to Howard Beach: Via 127th Street, right on Liberty Avenue, left on Lefferts Boulevard, right on 109th Avenue and regular route.

Northbound to Jamaica: Via 109th Avenue, right on Lefferts Boulevard, right on Liberty Avenue, left on 128th Street and regular route.

Corresponding stops will be made along the detoured route.

Long Island Rail Road

There are scattered delays on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma lines because of winter weather conditions.

​Metro-North Railroad

Regular service was restored Thursday.

PATH

PATH is operating on a normal weekday schedule.

NJ Transit

Regular service was restored Thursday. Some delays and cancellations are possible.

Amtrak

Amtrak will continue to operate on a modified schedule Thursday.

Modified service includes:

Acela Express Service (Washington, D.C. – New York City – Boston): 2159 will not operate between New York City and Boston.

Northeast Regional Service (Boston – New York City – Washington, D.C.): 171 and 93 will not operate between Boston and New York City; 95 will not operate between Boston and Washington, D.C; 94 will not operate between Newport News, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia.

Keystone Service (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – New York City): 600, 640, 641 and 643 will operate between Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Philadelphia only.

Carolinian Service (New York City – Charlotte, North Carolina): 79 and 80 will not operate between Raleigh, North Carolina and New York City.

Canceled service includes:

Acela Express Service (Washington, D.C. – New York – Boston): 2190, 2150, 2100, 2154, 2104, 2158, 2160, 2164, 2166, 2168, 2126, 2128, 2103, 2107, 2109, 2151, 2153, 2155, 2117, 2121, 2163, 2165, 2167, 2171

Northeast Regional Service (Washington, D.C. – New York City – Boston): 190, 170, 180, 130, 172, 151, 111, 183, 185, 137, 173, 179

Northeast Regional Service (Boston – Newport News, Virginia): 86, 174, 176

Empire Service (New York City – Albany, New York): 230, 234, 238, 242, 233, 235, 239, 243

Keystone Service (Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – New York City): 609, 647, 651, 642, 646, 656, 620

Palmetto Service (New York – Miami): 89, 90

Ferries

NYC Ferry: Regular service was restored Thursday.

Staten Island Ferry: Regular service was restored Thursday.

Citi Bike

The cycling service reopened Thursday with some reduction in station availability due to snow and ice removal.

Airports

Flights were being canceled throughout the day Wednesday, with, as of 5 p.m., LaGuardia having canceled all of its remaining flights, JFK roughly 50 percent and Newark 81 percent, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Travelers are urged to check with your airline before heading out.