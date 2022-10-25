Trick-or-Streets: NYC Open Streets will expand hours for Halloween

Nearly 100 Open Streets across the city will go car-free on Halloween evening as everyone from ghouls and goblins to princesses and Power Rangers heads outside to go trick-or-treating.

“Trick-or-Streets,” as it’s been deemed, will see dozens of Open Streets expand their hours to host costumed candy collectors from 4 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31, the Department of Transportation announced on Monday.

“I am incredibly excited to build on the triumph of our thriving Open Streets program by launching our first ever Trick-Or-Streets initiative this Halloween, providing greater access to safer, shared community spaces,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez in a statement.

The festivities should allow for a Halloween night that is fun, spooky, and yet still safe. With so many children out on the streets after dark, Halloween is often the deadliest night of the year for child pedestrians across America.

Hallow’s Eve will also see Halloween events at a number of pedestrian plazas, as well as activities on some streets not previously opened.

The largest festivities will take place on 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, which is the city’s longest Open Street, covering 27 blocks between 69th Street and Junction Boulevard. DOT also cut the ribbon on the transformed 34th Avenue, which honchos say will now permanently prioritize cyclists and pedestrians on a once car-centric thoroughfare.

The corridor has seen a 41.7% reduction in crashes injuring pedestrians since the Open Street was first formed, DOT says, though that didn’t stop automotive partisan locals from heckling pols at the opening.

Visit https://www1.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/pedestrians/activations.shtml to see fun Halloween activities near you