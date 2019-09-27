Tunnel to Towers 5K traffic guide: Manhattan and Brooklyn street closures

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is set to take place Sunday.
The annual event honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Sunday’s race route traces the steps that Siller took when he abandoned his truck at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and ran to the Twin Towers on foot. To learn more about Siller’s story, visit tunnel2towers.org/stephens-story.
Many streets will be closed in Brooklyn and Manhattan to accommodate the race. The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday:
Manhattan
- Battery Park Underpass
- West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street
- West Thames Street between West Street and the Battery Park Esplanade
- South End Avenue between West Thames and Liberty streets
- Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade
- Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street
- Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace
- North End Avenue between Warren and Vesey streets
- Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace
- River Terrace between Warren and Vesey streets
Brooklyn
- Richards Street between King and Bowne streets
- Van Brunt Street between Visitation Place and Hamilton Avenue
- Bowne Street between Van Brunt and Richards streets
- Seabring Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Commerce Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Delevan Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Verona Street between Van Brunt and Columbia streets
- Visitation Place between Van Brunt and Richards streets
- Dwight Street between Beard and Commerce/Columbia streets
- Hamilton Avenue between Henry Street and the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel
- Columbia Street between Verona Street and Hamilton Avenue
- Beard Street between Richards and Dwight streets