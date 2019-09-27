Tunnel to Towers 5K traffic guide: Manhattan and Brooklyn street closures

The event honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk will shut down many streets in Brooklyn and Manhattan on Sunday. Photo Credit: Theo Wargo

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is set to take place Sunday.

The annual event honors FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Sunday’s race route traces the steps that Siller took when he abandoned his truck at the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel and ran to the Twin Towers on foot. To learn more about Siller’s story, visit tunnel2towers.org/stephens-story.

Many streets will be closed in Brooklyn and Manhattan to accommodate the race. The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday:

Manhattan

Battery Park Underpass

West Street between Battery Place and Warren Street

West Thames Street between West Street and the Battery Park Esplanade

South End Avenue between West Thames and Liberty streets

Liberty Street between West Street and Battery Park Esplanade

Murray Street between North End Avenue and West Street

Warren Street between West Street and River Terrace

North End Avenue between Warren and Vesey streets

Vesey Street between West Street and River Terrace

River Terrace between Warren and Vesey streets

Brooklyn