A,C tunnel from Brooklyn to Manhattan to be shut 40 weekends

The Cranberry tube will be out of commission.

A and C train riders will get a taste of what straphangers on the R and G lines suffered through during repairs of the underwater tunnels damaged by Superstorm Sandy.

The Cranberry tube that carries A and C trains between Manhattan and Brooklyn will go out of commission for 40 weekends starting next spring 2015, MTA chief spokesman Adam Lisberg told amNewYork.

There was less damage to the Cranberry tubes than the Greenpoint tunnel along the G line and the R line’s Montague tunnel, which had to close for a full 14 months last year.

The work in the Cranberry tubes includes replacing tunnel lighting and communication and antenna cables.

“Since most of the tunnel structure will be undisturbed, this type of work can be performed during weekend shutdowns instead of long-term tube closures,” Lisberg said.

There are no dates set for the 40-weekend closure, which was first reported by Gothamist.

MTA officials have said that nine of the city’s 14 underwater subway tunnels and that repairs are needed on the F train Rutgers tunnel. The MTA is also repairing the No. 7 train’s Steinway tunnel during a project to replace the line’s signal system and track.