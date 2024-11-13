Van Ritshie, voice of LIRR and Metro-North announcements, dies at 80

Van Ritshie, voice of the LIRR and Metro-North, died this month at age 80.

Please watch the gap between the train and the pearly gates.

Van Ritshie, a prolific voiceover actor who for 30 years was the voice of customer announcements on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, died on Nov. 3 at a Poughkeepsie hospice center. He was 80.

Ritshie, nicknamed “The Voice of the Hudson Valley,” was a voiceover performer for 50 years, according to his obituary, performing on the radio and doing voice work for Disney’s Earthquake Ride, the PGA Tour, and numerous commercials.

But he was perhaps most known as the voice of train announcements on the MTA’s two commuter railroads. His voice is the one informing LIRR and Metro-North customers when a train is about to stop at stations as varied as Ronkonkoma, Nostrand Avenue, Spuyten Duyvil, or Stamford. He also helpfully informs riders to “please watch the gap between the train and the platform” as you leave the train.

Ritshie first recorded these announcements for the MTA in 1995, the Daily Voice of Nassau County reported. Ritshie’s announcements were the first to be automated on the commuter railroads.

Metro-North and the LIRR both gave their condolences to Ritshie on X. Gov. Kathy Hochul said she was “saddened” by Ritshie’s loss.

“For decades, his announcements brought a familiar presence and comfort to commuters across New York,” said Hochul. “Our thoughts are with Van’s family and loved ones.”

An Astoria native, Ritshie was described as an avid golfer and skier.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Barbara, and their three children, four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.