Yankee Stadium vintage subway ride rescheduled for home opener after snowstorm

The 100-year-old cars will make one, nonstop run from 42nd Street-Grand Central to 161st Street-Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.

Catch a nonstop ride to Yankee Stadium from Grand Central on these vintage low-voltage subway cars at 2:30 p.m. this Tuesday, April 3, 2018. Photo Credit: Marc A. Hermann / MTA New York City Transit

By Vincent Barone vin.barone@amny.com @vinbarone
The MTA has rescheduled its vintage train ride to Yankee Stadium for Tuesday, April 3, after the team’s home opener was snowed out Monday afternoon.

The set of four low-voltage, or “Lo-V,” cars dating back to 1917 will run nonstop from 42 St-Grand Central to 161 St-Yankee Stadium, according to recent Opening Day tradition. The train will depart from Grand Central’s Lexington Avenue line of the 4, 5 and 6 trains at 2:30 pm and will arrive in time for the first pitch at Yankees Stadium, scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

The Lo-V gets its name from its electrical propulsion. While modern subway cars rely directly on the third rail for power, the Lo-V used voltage relayed from a series of batteries fed by the third rail.

For the Mets opening day last week, some fans were carried to Citi Field on the MTA’s vintage train known as the “Train of Many Colors” — an 11-car set that consists of of R-33 and R-36 type subway cars that were manufactured between 1948 and 1964.

Vin has been covering transportation at amNewYork since 2016. He first landed on the beat at his hometown newspaper, the Staten Island Advance, in 2014.

