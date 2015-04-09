Water main break drenches 14th Street station, halts No. 1 train

Subway service was finally running normally on Thursday morning after a west side subway station Wednesday night took an impromptu shower as water from a busted main poured in.

The deluge of water flooded the platform and northbound tracks of the local 1 train at the 14th Street station. A 12-inch water main located under the intersection of 7th Ave. and 13th St. broke, and all the buildings on 13th St. between 6th and 7th Aves. and one on 7th Ave. between 12th and 13th Sts. had their water shut off last night.

The MTA cut 1, 2 and 3 service between Chambers Street and Times Square, with 2 trains being rerouted over most of the 5 line, from Nevins Srreet in Brooklyn to 149 St-Grand Concourse in the Bronx. All subway lines had been restored as of 5 a.m. Thursday.

Meanwhile, car traffic on Wednesday night was snarled: Traffic had to be blocked on 7th Ave. between 12th and 14th Sts., and 13th St. closed between 6th and 8th Aves.