Motorists may be surprised to find their GPS system still working when they drive through major New York City tunnels today.

Navigation software developer Waze has partnered with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to install technology inside area tunnels that will keep drivers’ GPS signals from dropping out once they enter them.

The Waze “Beacons” went live today inside the Holland Tunnel, Lincoln Tunnel, Queens-Midtown Tunnel, and Hugh L. Carey (Brooklyn Battery) Tunnel.

“Bringing Waze Beacons to New York City marks a momentous occasion for our program,” said Gil Disatnik, head of Waze Beacons. “This affordable, scalable, open-source technology is easy to install and can instantly help with tunnel navigation.”

MTA managing director Veronique Hakin said the partnership with Waze “will provide significant benefits to motorists by delivering uninterrupted real-time traffic data that enhances the customer experience.”