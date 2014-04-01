Weekend bus service coming to three routes

These routes in Manhattan and Queens will get a boost in weekend service.

Three bus routes in Manhattan and Queens will get a boost in weekend service, the MTA announced Tuesday.

Weekend service on the crosstown M8 in lower Manhattan and the Q31 between Jamaica and Flushing is being restored, while the Q77 in southern Queens will get new Sunday service.

“This enhanced bus service will increase the reliability and convenience of trips in Queens and lower Manhattan,” New York City Transit chief Carmen Bianco said in a statement.

The M8 will now run between 7 a.m. and 1 a.m. on weekends, while the Sunday Q77 service will run between 6:55 a.m. and 10:09 p.m. The Q31 on Saturdays will run between 8:20 a.m. and 8 p.m., while Sunday service will be between 9:10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The service is part of the MTA’s $7.9 million service improvement package.