Weekend subway delays are up more 70%

The MTA’s plan to move trains faster in and out of stations on the No. 6, No. 7, and F trains improved service on the three lines this spring, but weekend delays citywide are still spiking, officials and data revealed.

Weekend delays rose 72.9% between May 2014 and 2015, the latest month information was available, and weekday service snags also went up 3.2%, according to new transit stats.

There was also an increase of more than 5,500 delays between April and May this year on weekends, while weekday delays dropped more than 2,000 between the two months.

The No. 6 train has been arriving and leaving stations faster during the morning rush-hour in May and June since the transit initiative launched in the spring, according to Joe Leader, senior vice president of subways. There has also been a small decrease in how long riders wait on the platform.

The No. 7 line has seen almost a one-third drop in signal incidents that snarl service, while the F has seen a 38% drop in track incidents.

Delays citywide have been fueled by track work and overcrowding, data shows. The MTA launched the initiatives on the three lines to cope with record ridership levels.