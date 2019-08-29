West Indian Day Parade traffic guide: Crown Heights street closures and times

The festival and parade celebrate Caribbean culture with elaborate costumes and music – the planning of which takes most of the year.

The West Indian American Day Parade in Crown Heights, Brooklyn will shut down over a dozen streets on Monday. Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

Thousands of people are expected to head to Crown Heights on Labor Day for the annual J’Ouvert festival and West Indian American Day Carnival.

With high attendance anticipated, the celebration will also mean headaches for motorists in the area. But you can get ahead of the traffic now, with this list of street closures.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Carnival.