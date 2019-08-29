West Indian Day Parade traffic guide: Crown Heights street closures and times

Thousands of people are expected to head to Crown Heights on Labor Day for the annual J’Ouvert festival and West Indian American Day Carnival.
The festival and parade celebrate Caribbean culture with elaborate costumes and music – the planning of which takes most of the year.
With high attendance anticipated, the celebration will also mean headaches for motorists in the area. But you can get ahead of the traffic now, with this list of street closures.
The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the NYPD on Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Carnival.
- Grand Army Plaza
- Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
- Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place
- Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue
- East New York Avenue between Howard and Utica avenues
- Eastern Parkway between Howard Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road
- Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue
- Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue
- Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place
- St. John’s Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza
- Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Rutland Road
- Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue
- Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard
- Empire Boulevard between Flatbush and Nostrand avenues
- Nostrand Avenue between Empire and Linden boulevards
- Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue