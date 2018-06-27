Transit Woman with baby jumps in front of train at Bronx station, NYPD says The two were expected to be OK, police said. A woman with an infant jumped in front of a 4 train at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station in the Bronx Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Samantha Wieder By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated June 27, 2018 11:02 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 30-year-old woman jumped in front of a train with her infant son in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said, citing a witness account. The woman and her 2-month-old baby were hit by a southbound 4 train at about 9:30 a.m. at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station, but were expected to be OK, cops said. They were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. Also Wednesday morning, another person was struck by a train in Brooklyn, according to the MTA. The person was on the J train tracks at the Cleveland Street station, the agency said on Twitter. Police could not immediately confirm the details of that incident. Southbound 4 trains were skipping 149th Street-Grand Concourse, but resumed making stops at about 10:20. Doors were opening on the northbound side, the MTA said. J train service also resumed with delays around the same time, the agency said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.