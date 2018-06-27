A 30-year-old woman jumped in front of a train with her infant son in the Bronx Wednesday morning, police said, citing a witness account.

The woman and her 2-month-old baby were hit by a southbound 4 train at about 9:30 a.m. at the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station, but were expected to be OK, cops said. They were both taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Also Wednesday morning, another person was struck by a train in Brooklyn, according to the MTA. The person was on the J train tracks at the Cleveland Street station, the agency said on Twitter. Police could not immediately confirm the details of that incident.

Expect delays and service changes on the 4 and J lines as two people have been struck by trains -- one at 149 St-Grand Concourse on the 4 line and one at Cleveland St on the J line. We will follow up with details ASAP. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2018

Southbound 4 trains were skipping 149th Street-Grand Concourse, but resumed making stops at about 10:20. Doors were opening on the northbound side, the MTA said.

J train service also resumed with delays around the same time, the agency said.