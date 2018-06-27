A 30-year-old woman jumped in front of a train with her infant son in the Bronx, but wasn't struck, officials said on Wednesday, the same day two other people were hit by trains in Brooklyn and Queens.

The woman jumped with her 2-month-old baby as a southbound 4 train was coming into the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station at about 9:30 a.m., cops said. The MTA had originally said a person was hit, but the NYPD clarified later that they weren't struck by the train.

Both were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be OK.

Also around 9:30 a.m., a 31-year-old man came in contact with a J train at the Cleveland Street station in Cypress Hills, but he was not seriously injured, an NYPD spokesman said. The man, who was taken to a hospital with minor injuries to his leg, had gone onto the track after he dropped his bag, the spokesman said.

Hours later, at about 1:30 p.m., the MTA tweeted that another person was struck at the 21st Street-Queensbridge F train station in Long Island City. Details on that person's condition were not immediately available.

As a result of that incident, the following service changes are in effect:

-F trains are stopping along the M line between 47th-50th Streets-Rockefeller Center and Fifth Avenue-53rd Street and along the E line between Fifth Avenue-53rd Street and Jackson Heights-Roosevelt Avenue in both directions.

-There is no M train service between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Delancey Street-Essex Street in both directions.

-71st Avenue-bound M trains are stopping along the J line between Delancey Street-Essex Street and Chambers St.