Woman survives fall into subway tracks

The woman was drunk when she fell onto the tracks of a northbound N train.

A 22-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after being struck by a train in a midtown subway station, authorities said.

According to the NYPD, the woman was intoxicated when she fell onto the tracks of a northbound N train at the 49th Street station and 7th Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. She tucked herself between the tracks when the train rolled into the station, NYPD said.

Police said a driver noticed what looked like trash on the tracks, but then saw arms and legs moved and slammed on the brakes. Three subway cars had already passed over her.

Though she made contact with the train, according to the MTA, she suffered minor scratches. Emergency crews removed her from beneath the train and took her to Bellevue Hospital Center, according to the FDNY.

with Caroline Linton