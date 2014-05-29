Work on No. 7 line back this weekend

The MTA is bringing back the pain for riders of the No. 7 train this weekend and throughout June.

The line, which is undergoing track replacement and a signal system upgrade, will be shut down between Times Square-42nd Street and 74th Street-Broadway in Queens from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4:30 a.m. Monday.

The service disruptions will continue each weekend in June, except for a respite on June 14 and 15.

During the shutdown this weekend, the MTA will provide extra service on the E line between Manhattan and Queens, running trains every five minutes on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Times Square shuttle will also run overnight during the weekend.

There will be shuttle buses along two routes: between the Vernon Boulevard-Jackson Avenue stop and Queensboro Plaza, and between Queensboro Plaza and the 74th Street-Broadway station.