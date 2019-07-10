Thousands of soccer fans will converge on lower Manhattan Wednesday morning for a ticker-tape parade celebrating the U.S. Women's National Team's fourth World Cup win.

The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. at the Battery and travel up Broadway to City Hall, a path known as the Canyon of Heroes. The NYPD has not released a full list of street closures, however, the mayor's office and city Department of Transportation have offered some details on what motorists can expect.

Pro tip: Avoid driving into lower Manhattan at all costs. But if you absolutely have to bring your car into the area on Wednesday, here's what you should know.

Broadway will be closed to vehicle traffic between the Battery and City Hall starting at 7:30 a.m. The NYPD will begin closures on Battery Place as well as Reade and Chambers streets around the same time.

All of the surrounding streets off the parade route also will be subject to closure by the NYPD.

"No parking" signs will pepper the parade route and surrounding areas starting at midnight. Cars left on streets with "no parking" signs will be towed.

The Manhattan-bound Brooklyn Bridge exit at Centre Street will be closed during the parade.

The Park Row entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge will also be closed.

Motorists looking for access to the Brooklyn Bridge should use the Frankfort Street/Pearl Street entrance.

Pedestrians will be able to cross Broadway at the following intersections: Exchange Place, Cedar Street, Cortlandt Street and Vesey Street.

Deliveries will be restricted for all businesses and residences in the area beginning Tuesday at 10 p.m. Regular deliveries will resume after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

MTA bus routes in the area will be rerouted during the street closures.

Entrances and exits to some nearby subway stations may be subject to closure during the parade.