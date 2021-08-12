Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Summer is winding down, okay we officially have until Sept. 22, but parents know that summer is pretty much over the first day of school. And perhaps you went on a real vacation this break, the kind where you get on a plane and experience a different climate. Or maybe you decided to stay close and enjoy the East Coast. Regardless of the reason, you aren’t entirely done and are looking for a staycation in New York City. And let’s not forget millions of people flock here from all over the world because this city is pretty fabulous. And we have the best hotels, so whether your staycation is a solo self-care trip, a fun excursion with the family-we dare you to get out and explore the city! And we have the five hotels worth checking out.

Family Friendly Hotels in Manhattan

Hotel Beacon – Upper West Side

2130 Broadway, New York, NY 10023

212- 787-1100

Rich in New York City history, this upper westside hotel is upscale, making it perfect for families. Located in the heart of the Upper Westside, the 1, 2, and 3 trains are nearby, making it accessible to around. Nearby Central Park, you can plan a day alone at this park.

The rooms are spacious and have a desk making for easy remote working, just in case you throw in some work in your staycation. The wifi is complimentary. The higher floor rooms have views of the Hudson River, Central Park, or city (midtown) skyline.

Each room also has a Kitchenette (there are grocery stores nearby), which we all know that traveling with kids- a kitchen is enormous. The Kitchenette has a refrigerator, oven, and microwave; there are even dishes, so whether you feed the kid’s a quick breakfast or make dinner in you have everything you need.

ModernHaus SoHo – Soho

27 Grand St, New York, NY 10013

212- 465-2000

Forward-thinking & stylish, ModernHaus SoHo checks all the boxes when looking for a staycation for the whole family (including the dog!). This pet-friendly hotel has 114 guest rooms which all feature panoramic city views and natural light, reminding you how beautiful NYC is. The kids will love the rooftop pool, which is surrounded by lounge chairs — make sure to get there early as they don’t take reservations, and seating is based on first-come-first-served.

After fun at the pool, head on over to Color Factory New York (only 6 minutes from the hotel) for some participatory art installations for the whole family! For dinner, you must go to the hotel’s restaurant, Veranda, a signature restaurant from Michelin-starred chef George Mendes. Let the front desk know you’d like a reservation for dinner at check-in, and they will take care of everything! You will be amazed by the greenhouse design, and the kids will love the fully retractable roof, a rarity in the city and perfect for open-air dining.

Before check-out, make sure you stop at Jumpin Jacks on the second floor for breakfast. Don’t get me wrong, the surrounding neighborhood is a must-explore, but if you wanted to just stay put, the hotel has everything you need!

Family Friendly Hotel in Brooklyn

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge – Brooklyn

60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

347- 696-2500

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is truly an oasis that gives back within the city. The hotel is situated on Brooklyn Bridge Park and when you walk in the front doors of this hotel you immediately get luxurious treehouse vibes. The hotel’s mission is eco-friendly and equipped with energy-efficient systems. They also have a rainwater reclamation system on the rooftop that sends water down to irrigate the waterfront park — by far the most forward-thinking hotel you will ever visit! The kids will love the rooftop pool which looks out onto the East River and Manhattan skyline. Make sure you download the 1 Hotels App to book your family’s reservation at the pool!

For dinner reservations, we recommend checking out the hotel’s farm-to-table restaurant, The Osprey. For something more low-key and delicious head around the corner to Juliana’s — a modern pizzeria with mouth-watering coal-oven pizzas. On your way back to the hotel stop at Brooklyn Ice Cream Factory. Your kids will be sure to say “this is the best ice cream I’ve ever had!”.

Williamsburg Hotel – Brooklyn

96 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249

718- 362-8100

This pet-friendly boutique hotel is both warm and chic. Starting with the lobby, guests will love the light that dances around the bar /lobby area and the gorgeous spiral staircase that takes you up to the elevators. Most rooms have a private balcony with stunning views. Custom design details of the rooms definitely have a Brooklyn vibe but not in an overly obnoxious way. The hotel is at the heart of Williamsburg, with all the food and fun culture that makes this spot popular.

Kids will love the nearby East River Park; although under-going construction, there are still spots to enjoy as well as an awe-inspiring Manhattan view. For a day trip to the city, hop on the NYC Ferry for a family fun water trip to Manhattan.

The kids will enjoy the nearby bakeries and family-friendly restaurants for delish eats. The hotel’s popular The Williamsburg Restaurant serves breakfast, brunch, and dinner, which can be ordered in or eaten in the gorgeous restaurant or bar area.

The William Vale – Brooklyn

111 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249

718- 631-8400

The William Vale has all the feels one wants when on a New York staycation. Located a quick subway ride from the city, this modern hotel is located right in the hub of Williamsburg and Greenpoint. Rooms are bright and chic, with views of both Brooklyn and the city. Head out and visit Domino Park or check out the hotel’s second-floor garden level Vale Park. When there is no private function going on, this space is open to both hotel guests and the public. Enjoy city views, settle down for a fall picnic, or take some family pics for your next holiday card.

For delicious food, you do not have to go far. You’ll want to stop by Leuca on the hotel’s first floor for a warm ambiance and Southern Italian eats such as wood-fired pizza and Lemon-Ricotta Pancakes.

For an OMG view, you will want to venture up to the Westlight year-round rooftop bar on the 22nd floor. Featuring a terrace, you can dine on small plates a la tapas style and sip on their signature cocktails at one of the outside tables or cushions, or you can cozy up inside surrounded by floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

Check out their Summer Exclusive where you can enjoy 40% off guestrooms and suites with a $20 credit for in-room dining.

This story first appeared on our sister publication newyorkfamily.com.